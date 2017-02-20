VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - With new pricing and expanded options, Virginia Beach Restaurant Week is here - February 20-26. Participating restaurants span the city from shore to pasture. For more information: www.VBRestaurantWeek.com
Virginia Beach Restaurant Week is here and we get a taste on Coast Live
