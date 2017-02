Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - On Saturday, February 25, this “junk-to-funk” runway fashion show, presented by Lynnhaven River Now and featuring both middle and high school students, will take the stage for the fourth year at center court in Lynnhaven Mall.

We are joined by student models and designers to see some of the great designs like the ones you will see at this year's show.

Learn more: www.lynnhavenrivernow.org/trashion