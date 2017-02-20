Russian model dangles from Dubai skyscraper in death-defying photo shoot

A Russian model’s death-defying stunt for the perfect shot is shocking people on social media.

Viktoria Odintsova, 22, posed for pictures while dangling from the edge of the 73-story Cayan Tower in Dubai. The building, once considered the world’s tallest, is 1,004-feet-tall!

Videos showing the stunt were posted to Odintsova’s Instagram and on YouTube on January 26.

According to Metro UK, Major-General Khalil Ibrahim al-Mansouri, of Dubai police, told Arabic newspaper Al-Ittihad that Odintsova had been summoned to sign an undertaking not to repeat any dangerous moves that could endanger her life in Dubai.

“What the young Russian woman had done represents a danger to her life.” He added it was important for residents in the Gulf Arab city to avoid dangerous hobbies without taking necessary precautions or obtaining prior permission from authorities.