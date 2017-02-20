× Rep. Scott Taylor to host town halls this week

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Rep. Scott Taylor will be hosting three town halls in the area this week.

The first is on Monday night at Kempsville High School. It starts at 7 pm. Another will be held on Tuesday evening at 6:30 at York High School. The final one for the week is being held Wednesday night at 6:30 pm at Eastern Shore Community College.

“I imagine there’s going to be some questions about the [Affordable Care Act], about Russian meddling into our elections, and probably [General Mike] Flynn as too, and some of my votes perhaps,” Taylor said. “There’s going to be a range of questions and that’s good. We are going to try and get as many questions as possible.”

Several progressive and Democratic groups have also said they plan to be at the Town Halls.