Norfolk restaurant holding appreciation day to raise money for Crime Line

NORFOLK, Va. – On Tuesday, Feb. 21 you can enjoy some great food and help keep the community safe.

219 An American Bistro is holding Crime Line Appreciation Day at their restaurant.

25 percent of their lunch and dinner sales will go to the Norfolk Crime Line, which will also be matched by the owners.

The restaurant is located at 219 Granby Street in Norfolk.

Lunch is from 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. and dinner is from 5 – 10 p.m.

They strongly encourage you to make reservations by calling (757) 416-6219.

The Norfolk Crime Line is a non-profit organization made up of volunteers.

They rely entirely on donations and fundraisers to raise money, which is given out as rewards to people who submit tips to Crime Line, up to $1,000.

If you cannot make it to the event, you can still donate to the Norfolk Crime Line on their website.