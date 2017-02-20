16-year-old injured in Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News are investigating a shooting that happened Monday afternoon.

The call came in at 3:09 p.m.

Police say the shooting happened in the 13700 block of Warwick Blvd.

When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy on the ground. The victim had a gunshot wound to his upper torso, which was deemed possibly life threatening.

The victim was treated at the scene and sent to a hospital for further treatment.

Police have not released any suspect information or a motive for the shooting.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

