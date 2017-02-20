It’s National Love Your Pet Day!

Pet lovers, rejoice–February 20 is National Pet Day!

Whether they have fur, feathers or scales, it’s a great opportunity to show your pet some extra love!

To celebrate, here are a few fun pet facts from the North Shore Animal League:

Dogs can donate blood to other dogs and cats can donate blood to other cats.

Studies have shown that people who own pets live longer, have less stress, and have fewer heart attacks.

Over 50% of all pet owners would rather be stranded on a desert island with their pet, not another person.

