First Warning Forecast: A mild start to the week, but more 70s are on the way

As we move through our Monday afternoon, expect highs in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. Tonight, we’ll enjoy mostly clear skies with low temperatures in the lower 40s.

On Tuesday, we’ll see a few more clouds, but we’ll still see the sun. Highs will be a tad cooler, into the upper 50s. On Wednesday, a cold front will approach us, but it won’t quite make it all the way through the viewing area. Still, we’ll see a few extra clouds and a slight chance of a shower. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

We could see a couple of more showers as we approach the end of the work week. Highs on Thursday and Friday, though, will be in the lower 70s. Higher rain chances slide in on Saturday. A few thunderstorms are possible by then. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

This Afternoon: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: N/NE 5-15 mph.

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy and Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: E/SE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Clouds and Sun. Slight Chance of a Shower (20%). Highs in the mid 60s. Winds:

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Juniper, Elm, Alder)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1947 Winter Storm: Richmond 4.5″ snow

