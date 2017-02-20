Elizabeth City Police search for missing 90-year-old woman

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Police need your help locating a missing 90-year-old woman.

Police say Ruby Whedbee was last seen Monday at 4 p.m. in the lobby of the Brookdale Assisted Living Facility, located at 401 Hastings Lane. She was wearing a green and blue short-sleeve shirt and lime green pants. She has a maroon medical walker.

At 4:10 p.m., Whedbee was seen walking on Hastings Lane near Albemarle Gastroenterology, located at 405 Hastings Lane.

Police have issued a silver alert for Whedbee.

The Elizabeth City Police Department urges anyone with information pertaining to Mrs. Whedbee, contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Pasquotank County Emergency Dispatch Center at (252) 331-1500.