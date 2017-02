Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Va. - Ft. Eustis Blvd. is down to one lane from Burnt Bridge Run to the Newport News city line due to a fire, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office.

It happened around 4 p.m. Monday.

Video taken near the Newport News Golf Course shows several firetrucks along Ft. Eustis Blvd.

Authorities did not say how the fire started.

