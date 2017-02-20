× Chesapeake residents voicing concerns over city’s vision for “mega-site” on farmland

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The city’s vision of a mega-site coming to farmland on Route 17, right before the North Carolina border, will likely move forward at tomorrow night’s city council meeting, much to some residents’ dismay.

City council will vote on a resolution to amend the city’s 2035 comprehensive plan by revising the land use plan, to identify a portion of the Frank T. Williams Farms properties for commercial, industrial, or similar non-residential designation, such as light industrial/logistics.

In summary, this means that city council will be changing their city’s vision to include a plan for 25% of the 4,000-acre farmland to become a “mega-site.”

A mega-site would be a facility where a major company like Apple or Ford could manufacture their products.

“It doesn’t change the designation of the land, the land will still be agricultural, it just changes the plan for the city that says ‘this would be a good idea,'” says Councilman Roland Davis Jr.

Councilman Davis says the state has already designated the property as a “unique economic development area.”

This puts the city of Chesapeake on the map for major corporations to consider building a facility.

Back on December 30th, some residents started a closed group on Facebook, “#StopDevelopingSouthernChesapeake,” which already has more than 1,500 members.

They also started an online petition on Change.org last week that has more than 500 signatures, which says:

“Urge our city council members to vote NO to the amendment to the comprehensive plan that will allow an industrial mega-site on the Frank T. Williams farm tract located on Highway 17 and Ballahack Road. Save our local history, culture, environment, wetlands, drinking water, and country living. This proposal has the potential to turn Ballahack Road into a four-lane highway, increasing flooding in our area, impact drinking water, threaten wild life (including endangered species), and threaten two historic places listed on the National Register of Historic Landmarks. It will also lead to massive housing development in that area which will burden our schools, infrastructure and first responders.”

Councilman Davis says any proposal for a project on the site would require a ton of vetting and discussions, including talks with environmental agencies.

Additionally, city council would have to vote on every piece of the project before it would move forward.

City Councilman Robert Ike Jr. says the project, if it were to happen, would benefit the residents more than anyone between job growth and tax revenue.

“We need something along the lines of a Greenbrier that is the economic engine of the city, this will be the secondary engine of the city,” he says. “I think this will be a really good moving forward for Chesapeake.”