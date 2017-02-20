× Caught on camera: car window smashed with baseball bat

Norfolk – The sound of shattering glass echoes through a Norfolk neighborhood after a car’s window is smashed.

One man’s security camera captures the crime. Around 1:30 in the morning on Wednesday Feb. 15, a car drives up next to a park vehicle near the intersection of Granby Street and East Bay Avenue. The footage then shows someone jumping out of the car wielding a baseball bat and smashing in the window before getting back in the car and driving off.

The owner of the damaged car did not want to talk on camera. He tells News 3 that he does not recognize the car or the person in the footage.

Neighbors tell News 3 this isn’t the first time it has happened in the Pamlico neighborhood of Norfolk.

“I heard of another one happening just a few days ago,” said Sante Squires, who lives next door to the damaged car’s owner. “It makes no sense, I don’t know what kind of gratification they are getting out of it it just doesn’t make any sense to me.”

Squires also owns a security system but since his neighbor’s cameras weren’t enough to deter the window basher, he worries that cameras aren’t enough to keep his home and family safe.

“It does bother me because I have my wife to protect and I’m not always here,” said Squire.

While police investigate the crime, neighbors are hopeful that someone will recognize the car or the person in the footage. If you know who they are take action and call the Crime Line.