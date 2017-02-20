HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Chris Byrne, The “Toy Guy” talks toys from the 114th American International Toy Fair - the largest toy trade show in the Western Hemisphere.
A report from the 114th American International Toy Fair on Coast Live
-
Last minute accessories for the holidays on Coast Live
-
Let it go? No way! Hasbro soars thanks to Frozen
-
A preview of the hottest toys this year on Coast Live
-
Classic toy time with Cracker Barrel on Coast Live
-
Some Hatchimals hatched into duds on Christmas morning
-
-
Previewing Portsmouth’s Winter Wonderland on Coast Live
-
Hologram Barbie is Mattel’s newest toy
-
Tickets now on sale for BAM Anime & Toy Show in Virginia Beach
-
Fighting Seasonal Affective Disorder on Coast Live
-
We were making smoothies on Coast Live
-
-
20-cent whirligig-inspired Paperfuge could help diagnose diseases
-
Want to read your dog’s mind? Japan’s boom in weird wearable tech
-
Adorable daddy-daughter ‘Toy Story’ duet goes viral