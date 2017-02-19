× Sunday’s First Warning Forecast: Tracking sunshine and highs near 70

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking another warm day Sunday!

High pressure will build in from the west today with gradual clearing throughout the day. We will continue with above normal temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. A few of us may even see the 70 degree mark again!

The high will continue to build in on Monday. We will see cooler, but still above normal temperatures for this time of year in the mid to upper 50s. Another dry day Tuesday with highs in the 50s. A strong cold front will cross the region Friday night into Saturday with some scattered showers and maybe even a rumble of thunder. Highs near 70 for both Thursday and Friday.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s, many of us will see the 70 degree mark again. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Monday: Sunny and dry. A bit breezy to start. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds N 5-10, with a few gusts up to 20 mph.

