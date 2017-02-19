Suffolk man dies of injuries from motorcycle crash

SUFFOLK, Va. – A man died from his injuries after a motorcycle crash that happened Saturday evening.

The call came in at 6:33 p.m.

Police and Fire & Rescue crews responded to the crash, which occurred in the 4400 block of Miles Avenue in the Pughsville area.

The man received emergency medical assessment and was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. The driver, identified as 45-year-old Raymond D. Martin, died from his injuries late Saturday evening.

According to police, the motorcycle left the roadway and collided with a ditch.