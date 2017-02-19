Illegal drivers endangering you and your family on the roadway

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – When you get in the car, do you think about the other drivers around you? Does it cross your mind that they are a danger to your safety on the roads?

According to the Commonwealth’s Attorney in Virginia Beach, you could be next to an illegal driver at any given traffic light. These people could be operating a vehicle with no license, no insurance, no registration. Which would not only be a danger to your health, but to your property.

Thousands of people are cited in every city each year for driving with a license that has been suspended or revoked. The number goes even higher when you factor in drunk drivers, charged city by city in the thousands.

In extreme cases, illegal operators could lead to the death of an innocent person out on the road.

News 3 takes you inside the story of woman who lost her daughter 20 years ago to a repeat DUI offender Monday night on News 3 at 11.