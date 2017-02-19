× First Warning Forecast: Tracking above normal temperatures all week

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking above-normal temperatures and dry conditions.

High pressure will build in from the north overnight through Monday. Mostly clear skies with above-normal temperatures overnight. Lows in the mid and upper 40s to near 50 in some areas.

Cooler temperatures for Monday, but still above normal. We’ll see a range of temperatures from the low and mid 50s to upper 50s and lower 60s. A colder night for Monday with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Some increasing clouds for Tuesday as a cold front crosses the region. There won’t be a whole lot of moisture available, so shower chances remain slim to none. The air mass behind the frontal system will be warmer, so we’ll see highs in the upper 60s to near 70 on Wednesday. Another cold front will cross Friday night into Saturday with a chance for some showers. Once the system passes, we’ll see temperatures back into the 50s which is closer to normal for this time of year.

Sunday night: Mostly clear and dry. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Monday: Sunny and dry. A little breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds N 5-15 mph.

Monday night: Mostly clear and cooler. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

April Loveland

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

For First Warning Weather Updates, check out:

Meteorologist April Loveland’s Facebook Fan Page https://www.facebook.com/aprilwx/

Meteorologist April Loveland’s Twitter Page https://twitter.com/April_Loveland

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.