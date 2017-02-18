Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center offering $5 rabies vaccines

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center is offering low cost rabies vaccines on February 21 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Owners can come to the shelter at 341 S. Birdneck Road to get their pets updated on the vaccine.

All vaccines will be good for one year. If the owner of the pet brings in proof of a current rabies vaccine at the time of visit, they will be able to redeem a three year vaccine.

Owners should bring all dogs on a leash or in a secure carrier. Cats should be in a secure carrier.

Pet owners should also bring in a valid ID. Cash or credit cards, with the exception of American Express or Discover, will be accepted.