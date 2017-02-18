Suspect leaves empty handed after Portsmouth robbery attempt

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Dollar General Store on 1711 Effingham Street.

On Wednesday just after 9 p.m., police received a call requesting police assistance to the store.

Detectives say the suspect approached the clerk, pulled out a gun and demanded money from the register.

As the clerk was attempting to comply with the suspect’s demand, several public safety radios being carried by Portsmouth Firefighters inside the store were alerted and caught the suspect’s attention. According to police, it appears the suspect was unaware of their presence inside the store.

After hearing the alert tones, the suspect immediately left the store empty handed.

No one was injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as a black male. He was last seen wearing all black clothing and a white mask.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.