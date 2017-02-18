Restaurant Week returns to Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Ninety restaurants are gearing up for the annual Virginia Beach Restaurant Week.

Restaurant week starts on February 20 and will end on February 26.

The event allows guests to try the best of local chef’s food at value prices.

Two-course lunches will be priced at either $10 or $15 per person, while three-course dinners cost either $20, $25 or $35 per person, depending on the restaurant. All prices exclude beverages, tax and gratuity.

New additions to this year’s participating establishments include Zia Marie, Keagan’s Irish Pub and Restaurant, Bonefish Grill, Il Giardino Ristorante and more!

The event is not ticketed, but reservations are recommended.

Visit www.VBRestaurantWeek.com or call 757-422-4420 for more information.