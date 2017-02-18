Old Dominion clamps down Charlotte 72-48

NORFOLK, Va. – Sophomores Ahmad Caver (eight assists, four rebounds and three steals) and Zoran Talley (five rebounds and three assists) each poured in 17 points, as the Old Dominion men’s basketball team (16-10, 9-5 C-USA) claimed its largest margin of victory of the season in a 72-48 thump over Charlotte (11-14, 5-9 C-USA) in front of 7,090 at the Ted Constant Convocation Center on Saturday night.

“Our guys were excited to play,” said ODU head coach Jeff Jones. “Our energy and enthusiasm were great tonight. We really finished the game strong. We have put together two good games in a row; now we have to put a third one together on Thursday against Marshall.”

Brandan Stith nearly missed on a double-double, going for 12 points and nine rebounds in 29 minutes of work. ODU’s only two seniors Denzell Taylor (seven rebounds and three assists) and Jordan Baker (four rebounds, four steals and two assists) each chipped in six points.

The Monarchs dominated points in the paint (40-13), bench points (26-2), assists (17-5), turnovers (18-6) rebounds (43-32), second chance points (12-2) and steals (11-4). ODU led for 35:16 of the possible 40 minutes.

In the past two contests, ODU has defeated UAB and Charlotte by an average of 22.5 points.

Old Dominion led by as many as 11, 38-27, at the 15:53 mark of the second half. The 49ers answered with an 11-2 run, cutting their deficit to two, 40-38, with 12:59 to play, but the Monarchs ended the game on a 22-2 run to ultimately put Charlotte away and grab a 24-point victory on Saturday night in Norfolk.

Jon Davis led all scorers with 26 points for the 49ers.

ODU claimed a 32-25 advantage after the opening 20 minutes, behind six points from Ahmad Caver (five rebounds, three rebounds and three steals), Jordan Baker and Zoran Talley each, respectively.

NEXT UP FOR THE MONARCHS

Old Dominion will be back in action on Thursday, Feb. 23, when they welcome Marshall to the Ted Constant Convocation Center for an 8:00 p.m. EST tipoff, which will air on beIN. Then on Saturday, Feb. 25, the Monarchs will host Western Kentucky for SENIOR NIGHT at 7:00 p.m. Saturday night’s contest will air on ESPN3.