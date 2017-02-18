Newport News woman charged with malicious wounding after box cutter attack

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A woman was charged with malicious wounding after cutting another woman on her face and body.

On February 2 around 4 a.m., Newport News Police were sent to the 12000 block of Jefferson Avenue in reference to a woman with a knife cutting people.

When officers arrived, they came in contact with the suspect, 43-year-old Teresa Zellander. Police say Zellander had a box cutter in her hand when police arrived.

Officers spoke to the two victims, a 38-year-old Newport News woman and a 28-year-old Newport News woman. The women told police they got into a fight with Zellander over cigarettes and a lighter.

At some point during the altercation, Zellander pulled a box cutter out of her purse and cut one of the victims on the hand, cheek, leg and nose. The other victim was cut on the ankle as she tried to help the first victim.

Zellander was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and attempted to commit a non-capital felony.