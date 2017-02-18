Hampton Police searching for bank robbery suspect

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are investigating the robbery of the Wells Fargo in the 2000 block of Coliseum Drive.

It happened Saturday at approximately 10:27 a.m.

Police say the suspect came into the bank, implied he had a gun and demanded money.

The suspect left the bank after taking an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a black male with a goatee. He was last seen wearing a black knit cap, a light tan puffy jacket with a dark brown zipper, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.