February 18 is National Drink Wine Day, where you’re encouraged to have some delicious vino!

According to NationalDrinkWineDay.org, the idea is to promote the love and health benefits of the drink.

Red wine in particular has been long thought to have heart benefits. The Mayo Clinic says red wine contains antioxidants that may prevent heart disease, when enjoyed in moderation of course. This is because researchers believe antioxidants increase levels of so-called “good” cholesterol that protects against artery damage.

Government scientists have found light to moderate consumption could also fight the onset of dementia.

So enjoy, and remember to always drink responsibly!