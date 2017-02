Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Williamsburg is where America learned to drink and make drink. Our country’s first settlers planted vines for wine and brewed beer almost as fast as they built forts, houses and churches.

So who better to get us ready for National Drink Wine Day (February 18th) than our guests from Williamsburg Winery and Silver Hand Meadery.

To find out more, check out WilliamsburgTastingTrail.com.