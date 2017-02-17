Two Chesapeake students sent to hospital after bus fills with smoke

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Two children were sent to the hospital Friday morning after their bus filled with smoke on the commute to school.

The Chesapeake City Public Schools bus #53 was headed to Butts Road Intermediate when the smoke started to fill the interior.

Students were evacuated from the bus and Chesapeake Fire Department crews and paramedics were called to assist.

The smoke was attributed to a malfunctioning heat pump.

Two students were transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

The remaining students were transported to school on a new bus.