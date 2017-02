Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's Locker Room, with March Madness on the horizon - Adam Winkler & Mitch Brown check-in on the best conference in college basketball (not pictured due to NFL media restrictions).

Plus, Norfolk State baseball wins its season opener. Old Dominion does the same thanks to an incredible play by a Virginia Beach native. And, Mitch Brown serves-up a preview of what many are calling the biggest match in ODU women's tennis history.