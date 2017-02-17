Police investigating attempted robbery of Newport News Best Western

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police are investigating the attempted robbery of the Best Western hotel located at 500 Operations Drive early Friday.

Officers responded to the scene around 4:15 a.m.

The 63-year-old hotel clerk told police she was working behind the counter when the suspect entered the front lobby and demanded money. The clerk refused the demand and the suspect left the area on foot toward the Best Buy.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximiately 5’6″-5’8″ tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black, white and blue jacket with the number 5 on the front, black pants and a gray mask.

Police say the robbery appears to be related to other recent motel robberies in Newport News.

Anyone with information that may help police is asked to call the Newport News Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.