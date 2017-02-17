Newport News man headbutts officer while under arrest for being drunk in public

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A 50-year-old man arrested for being drunk in public allegedly hit a Newport News Police officer while he was being booked early Friday morning.

Newport News Police say they responded to the Budget Lodge in the 900 block of J. Clyde Morris Boulevard around 1:45 a.m. and made contact with 50-year-old Eugene Jones Jr. of Hampton.

Officers asked Jones if he was the one who called police but he said he did not. While speaking to officers, Jones appeared to be very unsteady on his feet and was slurring his speech. He also had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage.

Police say Jones became agitated with officers and began to curse at them.

Meanwhile, dispatchers called the number that called 911 back and Jones’ phone began to ring.

Officers then placed Jones into custody for Drunk In Public.

As he was being transported, Jones continued to verbally assault the officers.

After being medically cleared at a local hospital, Jones was taken to booking where he continued threatening officers verbally. That’s when Jones hit an officer with his head, causing the officer to sustain some minor redness to his cheek.

Jones was subsequently charged with Obstruction of Justice x 2, and Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer.