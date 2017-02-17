Man charged with attempted rape, abduction in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Alex Worthy has been charged in connection in two separate incidents, police said.

The first was on February 12 near Village Rd., and Cheshire Court around 3 a.m.

Worthy approached the victim when she was walking and engaged her in conversation.

He allegedly tried to assault the victim but was interrupted by two other people which caused Worthy to run.

The second incident happened on November 18 in the 900 block of Virginia Beach Blvd., near Oceanfront Outdoor Storage around 9 p.m.

The victim heard a commotion outside the home and went outside.

Worthy confronted the victim with a handgun and ordered the person to move. As they walked the victim turned around and noticed the suspect was no longer there.

Police said through an investigation they were able to link Worthy to both incidents but did not say how.

Worthy is charged with Attempted Rape, Abduction and Use of a Firearm, according to police.