× First Warning Traffic – Major Road Closures planned in Norfolk, Chesapeake and Portsmouth today and this weekend

BRIDGE OPENINGS:

Gilmerton Bridge 7:00 AM

Coleman Bridge 9:00 & 10:00 AM

ROAD WORK AND CLOSURES:

NORFOLK: Newtown Rd lanes to close for one week. Beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, and lasting until 5 a.m. Feb. 23, the left lane of Newtown Road will close in both directions, northbound and southbound, between Center Drive and Princess Anne Road/Kempsville Road for utility work. Left turns will remain open, police will be assisting with traffic in the area.

CHESAPEAKE: Exit 12 ramp to Kempsville Rd from northbound Route 168 Bypass. Friday, February 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Washout repairs will close the Exit 12 ramp to Kempsville Rd from northbound Route 168 Bypass on Friday, February 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A detour via Exit 13B to Southbound Battlefield Blvd will be marked. Motorists should be alert to work crews, equipment in the area and possible delays.

CHESAPEAKE: Gilmerton Bridge on S Military Hwy closed on Sunday, February 19 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Take I-64 over the High Rise or the Jordan Bridge as you alternate routes.

MIDTOWN AND DOWNTOWN TUNNEL CLOSURES – ERT WEEKLY CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULE Friday, Feb. 17 to Friday, Feb. 24

*****U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from Friday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. until Monday, Feb. 27 at 5 a.m.*****

I-264 West: Downtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb 21 and 22 from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 West: Single lane closure on the Berkley Bridge Thursday, Feb, 23 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 East: Downtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure Thursday, Feb 23 from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure Tuesday through Thursday, Feb. 21-23 from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning.

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE CLOSURES REPORT February 17, 2017

I-64 HOV Reversible Roadway, Norfolk : HOV Reversible Roadway will be closed: February 13-17 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. daily.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: Alternating single-lane closures February 12-18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times. Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.

Princess Anne Road, between Sigmon Street and the intersection of Military Highway.

Northampton Boulevard between the intersection of Military Highway and past USAA Drive.

Robin Hood Road between Ellsmere Avenue and Miller Store Road.

Courtland Interchange Project: U.S. 58 Eastbound, Southampton County : Consecutive left-lane closure eastbound on U.S. 58 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650). One lane will remain open at all times: February 13-17 from 6 a.m. until noon.

