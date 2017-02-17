× First Warning Forecast: It’s warming up for the weekend

It’s warming up for the weekend….We’re tracking a big warm up as we move through the weekend.

As we move through our Friday afternoon, expect sun and clouds across the area. It won’t be quite as cold today. Highs will be in the mid 50s. Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies with low temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

On Saturday, expect warmer weather. With southwesterly winds, we’ll see highs in the low 70s for some of us. We’ll see more sun in the morning. By the afternoon, clouds will build in response to an area of low pressure that will pass just to our south. Still, it will be close enough that some of us could see a few isolated late day showers. We’ll keep an eye on it. On Sunday, an isolated shower is possible early, but then, as we go through the day, we’ll see more sun with highs in the mid 60s.

On Presidents Day, we’re expecting mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures will remain above average for most of next week.

This Afternoon: Sun & Clouds. Mild. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: W/SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and lower 40. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Saturday: AM Sun. PM Clouds. Isolated Late Day Shower (20%). Much Warmer. Highs near 70. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Sunday: AM Clouds. Isolated AM Shower (20%). More sun into the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: W-NE 5-10 mph.

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1998 F0 Tornado: Louisa Co

Dominic Brown

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

For First Warning Weather Updates, check out:

Meteorologist Dominic Brown’s Facebook Fan Page HERE

Meteorologist Dominic Brown’s Twitter Page HERE

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.