52nd Academy of Country Music Awards to air April 2 on News 3

February 17, 2017

The 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards will be held Sunday, April 2 and broadcast live on WTKR 3 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas!

Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley will host the awards for the second consecutive year.

Ten-time ACM Award winners Lady Antebellum announced the nominees in five categories on Feb. 16 on CBS This Morning. The rest of the nominees were announced online.

Keith Urban leads with seven nominations in five categories, including his seventh nomination for Entertainer of the Year and his 10th nomination for Male Vocalist of the Year.

Miranda Lambert, who has won Female Vocalist of the Year seven time, is once again nominated in the category. She also picked up five other nominations, including her fifth for Album of the Year.

Florida Georgia Line is the top nominated group, receiving five nominations, including their fifth nomination for Vocal Duo of the Year. They also picked up nominations for Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, and Single Record of the Year.

Check out the full list of nominees:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

  • Jason Aldean
  • Luke Bryan
  • Florida Georgia Line
  • Carrie Underwood
  • Keith Urban

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

  • Jason Aldean
  • Dierks Bentley
  • Thomas Rhett
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Keith Urban

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Maren Morris
  • Kacey Musgraves
  • Carrie Underwood

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

  • Big & Rich
  • Brothers Osborne
  • Dan + Shay
  • Florida Georgia Line
  • Maddie & Tae

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

  • Eli Young Band
  • Lady Antebellum
  • Little Big Town
  • Old Dominion
  • Rascal Flatts

NEW MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY T-MOBILE

  • Kane Brown
  • Chris Janson
  • Chris Lane
  • Jon Pardi
  • Brett Young

NEW FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY T-MOBILE

  • Lauren Alaina
  • Cam
  • Brandy Clark
  • Maren Morris
    * four nominees only

NEW VOCAL DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY T-MOBILE

  • A Thousand Horses
  • Brothers Osborne
  • Dan + Shay
  • LOCASH
  • Maddie & Tae

ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

  • Black – Dierks Bentley
    Producers: Ross Copperman, Arturo Buenahora Jr.
    Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville
  • Dig Your Roots– Florida Georgia Line
    Producer: Joey Moi
    Record Label: Big Machine Label Group
  • HERO – Maren Morris
    Producers: busbee, Brad Hill, Maren Morris
    Record Label: Columbia Nashville
  • Ripcord – Keith Urban
    Producers: Jeff Bhasker, busbee, Nathan Chapman, Nitzan Kaikov, Dann Huff, Tyler Johnson, Johnny Price, Nile Rodgers, Keith Urban, Greg Wells
    Record Labels: Hit Red Records, Capitol Records Nashville
  • The Weight of These Wings– Miranda Lambert
    Producers: Frank Liddell, Eric Masse, Glenn Worf
    Record Labels: RCA Nashville, Vanner Records

SINGLE RECORD OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

  • Blue Ain’t Your Color – Keith Urban
    Producers: Dann Huff, Keith Urban
    Record Labels: Hit Red Records, Capitol Records Nashville
  • H.O.L.Y. – Florida Georgia Line
    Producer: Joey Moi
    Record Label: Big Machine Label Group
  • Humble And Kind – Tim McGraw
    Producers: Byron Gallimore, Tim McGraw
    Record Labels: McGraw Music, Big Machine Records
  • My Church – Maren Morris
    Producers: busbee, Maren Morris
    Record Label: Columbia Nashville
  • Vice – Miranda Lambert
    Producers: Frank Liddell, Eric Masse, Glenn Worf
    Record Labels: RCA Nashville, Vanner Records

SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

  • Blue Ain’t Your Color – Keith Urban
    Songwriters: Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Lee Olsen
    Publishers: WB Music Corp (ASCAP), Music Of The Corn (ASCAP), HillarodyRathbone Music (ASCAP), BMG Gold Songs (ASCAP), House of Sea Gayle Music (ASCAP), Spirit Catalog Holdings (S.a.r.l.), Spirit Two Nashville (ASCAP)
  • Die A Happy Man – Thomas Rhett
    Songwriters: Thomas Rhett, Sean Douglas, Joe Spargur
    Publishers: EMI Blackwood Music Inc (BMI), Cricket On The Line (BMI), Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp (BMI), Eastman Pond Publishing (BMI), Music of Big Deal (BMI), Nice Life (BMI), Frederic And Reid Music (BMI), BMG Platinum Songs (BMI), Brodsky Spensive Publishing (BMI)
  • Humble And Kind – Tim McGraw
    Songwriter: Lori McKenna
    Publishers: Songs of Universal Inc (BMI), Hoodie Songs (BMI)
  • Kill A Word – Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens
    Songwriters: Eric Church, Luke Dick, Jeff Hyde
    Publishers: Emileon Songs (BMI), Little Louder Songs (BMI), Longer And Louder Music (BMI), Mammaw’s Fried Okra Music (BMI), Sony/ATV Tree Publishing (BMI)
  • Tennessee Whiskey – Chris Stapleton
    Songwriters: Dean Dillon, Linda Hargrove
    Publishers: Universal-Songs Of PolyGram International (BMI), EMI Algee (BMI)
  • Vice – Miranda Lambert
    Songwriters: Miranda Lambert, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
    Publishers: Sony/ATV Tree Publishing (BMI), Pink Dog Publishing (BMI), Smack Hits (GMR), Kobalt Music Group,
    Ltd. (GMR), Anderson Fork In The Road Music (ASCAP), Kobalt Music Publishing America, Inc. (ASCAP), Smackville Music (ASCAP)

VIDEO OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY XFINITY [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]

  • Fire Away – Chris Stapleton
    Director: Tim Mattia
    Producer: Jennifer Rothlein
  • Forever Country – Artists of Then, Now & Forever
    Director: Joseph Kahn
    Producers: Nathan de la Rionda, Jil Hardin, Charleen Manca, Joanna Carter, Chandra LaPlume, Sarah Trahern, Damon Whiteside
  • Humble And Kind – Tim McGraw
    Director: Wes Edwards
    Producer: Jennifer Rothlein
  • Peter Pan – Kelsea Ballerini
    Director: Kristin Barlowe
    Producer: Michelle Abnet
  • Vice – Miranda Lambert
    Director: Trey Fanjoy
    Producer: Ashley Bergeron Ford

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR*(Off Camera Award)

  • Ashley Gorley
  • Luke Laird
  • Hillary Lindsey
  • Shane McAnally
  • Lori McKenna

VOCAL EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

  • Different For Girls – Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King
    Producers: Ross Copperman, Arturo Buenahora Jr.
    Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville
  • Forever Country – Artists of Then, Now & Forever
    Producer: Shane McAnally
    Record Label: MCA Nashville
  • May We All – Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw
    Producer: Joey Moi
    Record Label: Big Machine Label Group
  • Setting The World On Fire – Kenny Chesney Featuring P!nk
    Producers: Buddy Cannon, Kenny Chesney
    Record Labels: Blue Chair Records, Columbia Nashville
  • Think Of You – Chris Young Featuring Cassadee Pope
    Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young
    Record Labels: RCA Nashville, RCA Records