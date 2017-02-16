Six indicted in Hampton Roads heroin and and cocaine conspiracy

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Six Hampton Roads residents were indicted Wednesday for their alleged involvement in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine, cocaine base, heroin and fentanyl.

The crimes they are accused of took place over a four-year period in Newport News, Hampton, Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

According to allegations in the indictment, 33-year-old Terry Glenn Williams of Newport News, was an armed drug dealer who distributed heroin and cocaine from various hotels in Hampton Roads.

Williams used female drug addicts to engage in prostitution to further the conspiracy.

Williams is charged with the heroin overdose death of Michelle Gonyer on April 8, 2013, and another overdose involving serious bodily injury.

26-year-old Kristen Paiva of Hampton, and Williams are also charged with the heroin overdose death of Caroline Eaton on April 10, 2013.

Williams is also charged with carrying firearms while engaged in selling and supplying heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and cocaine base.

Four others were also indicted for their involvement.

Longene Durae Alexander was charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Cocaine, Cocaine Base and Fentanyl; Maintaining Drug Involved Premises; Use of a Communication Facility to Facilitate Drug Trafficking; Distribution of Cocaine, Cocaine Base and Heroin; Distribution of Heroin resulting Death and Serious Bodily Injury; Money laundering.

Tymane Raymond Springs was charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Cocaine, Cocaine Base and Fentanyl; Maintaining Drug Involved Premises; Use of a Communication Facility to Facilitate Drug Trafficking; Distribution of Cocaine, Cocaine Base and Heroin; Distribution of Heroin resulting Death and Serious Bodily Injury.

Tiffany Renee Taylor was charged with Distribution of heroin resulting in serious bodily injury.

Ashley Lorraine Kearney was charged with Distribution of heroin resulting in serious bodily injury.