News 3 Survival Guide: How to survive an animal attack

They don’t happen often, but an animal attack could happen to you and News 3 wants you to be prepared!

BEAR ATTACK:

The number one reason for a bear attack is people getting too close to them. Bears have an extremely large danger zone that people need to stay out of. If you’re out hiking and see a bear in the distance, change your route and avoid them entirely. If you’re camping somewhere bears may be – keep any food and cooking utensils at least a hundred feet away from where you’re sleeping. Always carry bear spray – experts say it’s even more effective than a handgun in a bear attack.

In a black bear attack:

Avoid looking it in the eye

Never turn your back on the bear

Don’t run away – you can’t outrun a bear

Stand your ground – show the bear you’re not afraid

If it doesn’t back down – fight. Kick and punch as much as you can

This is how to deal with a black bear attack. Different bears require different safety precautions. Make sure to do your research before you head out into the wild.

SHARK ATTACK:

In 2015, we saw a record number of shark attacks along the east coast and last year we had seven shark attacks off of North and South Carolina. Usually a shark attack is a case of mistaken identity. They don’t want to eat humans, but they think you might be food. To limit the chance of being shark food – don’t swim during feeding time which is early in the morning and late at night.

In a shark attack:

Don’t panic!

The worst thing you can do is flail your arms – it will excite the shark

Never lose sight of the shark – don’t turn your back

If the shark attacks – fight back by punching and kicking it in the gills

SNAKE ATTACK:

Almost 8,000 people are but by venomous snakes every year. But even a bite from a “harmless” snake can cause an infection or allergic reaction. While outdoors, don’t bother snakes or try to play with them. Stay out of tall grass and make sure to wear long pants and ankle high boots. If a snake bites you its usually out of defense and if it is venomous – it should only leave enough venom to cause illness rather than death.

In a snake attack – DO:

Stay calm and remember most snake bites aren’t venomous

Take off anything restrictive near the bite because it will swell

Let the bite bleed for 30 seconds then apply a pressure bandage

In a snake attack – DON’T:

Do not suck the venom or cut into the bite

Don’t elevate the wound or put any ice on it

Don’t try to catch the snake

If you can get a picture of the snake safely, get one to help doctors treat you, if not just get to the hospital ASAP.