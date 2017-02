NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police are reaching out to the public for assistance solving a 2008 cold case homicide.

Bryant Andre Coyle was shot and killed in the area of 128 Tyler Avenue on March 21, 2008.

Newport News Police needs your help to bring closure to the victim’s family and bring the offender(s) to justice.

If you have any information that may help police solve this crime, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.