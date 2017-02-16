× First Warning Forecast: Tracking temperatures in the 20s overnight

High pressure will build in through Friday. Lows tonight in the mid 20s to near 30. Partly to mostly cloudy skies to start the end of the work week. Skies will begin to clear throughout the day. Winds will shift from the NW to the SW. Expect highs to be milder in the mid 50s. Temperatures continue to warm through Sunday. Highs on Saturday near 70 under partly cloudy skies. Increasing clouds Saturday afternoon.

A low pressure system will pass south of the region Sunday morning. There is a chance for an isolated shower Sunday morning, with improving conditions throughout the day. High pressure builds in Sunday night into Monday.

Highs will be near 60 for President’s Day with dry conditions. Another dry day Tuesday with a chance for some showers Wednesday.

Tonight: A few clouds. Cold. Lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds: W/SW 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

April Loveland

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

