Charges pending against NFL star Darrelle Revis

PITTSBURGH, PA – New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis, a Pennsylvania native, is being investigated for his involvement in an incident early Sunday morning in Pittsburgh.

In a release, Pittsburgh police say a 22-year-old male was walking along the street when he spotted someone who resembled Revis, the All-Pro cornerback. The male asked if the man was Darrell Revis and he confirmed that he was. The male began recording the interaction on his cellphone and continued following Revis, who played college football at Pittsburgh.

At some point, Revis snatched the cellphone away and attempted to delete the video. Another 21-year-old male from Ross Township attempted to help the 22-year-old retrieve the cellphone. Revis then tossed the phone onto the roadway. A verbal argument followed. A male came to assist Revis. Both the 22-year-old and the 21-year-old state they were punched then remember waking up to talk to police. Witnesses state the two were unconscious for about 10 minutes.

Officers viewed the cellphone video and confirmed that the person was Revis. Charges are pending against the 31-year-old Revis to include robbery, terroristic threats, conspiracy and aggravated assault.

Revis played in 15 games last season for the Jets, intercepting one pass and recording 43 tackles.