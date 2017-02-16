× Baseball community steps up after thieves strike Portsmouth little league

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Cavalier Manor Little League is looking for help after thousands of dollars worth of baseball and concessions equipment was stolen from a locked storage unit last week.

David Harris, President of the league, says he first learned what had happened last Wednesday when someone spotted the storage unit open. The chains locking the unit were cut.

Among the items taken were countless baseball bats, gloves and jerseys. Harris says a freezer is also gone.

The storage unit was packed full while a concession stand at the Cavalier Manor baseball fields was being renovated.

Now others in the local baseball community are stepping up to help.

Money and equipment were being collected for Cavalier Manor at Western Branch Athletic Club’s baseball sign-up Thursday in Chesapeake.

There is also a GoFundMe page raising money for the league, which starts its season April 8.

This is the second time in a month a Portsmouth-based little league has been hit. In January, vandals were caught on camera trying to break into the Churchland Softball Little League complex.

Portsmouth police say they have not connected the two incidents.