Victim suffers non-life threatening injuries in Elizabeth City shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Officers are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday night.

The incident happened in the area of Hines Ave., around 9 p.m.

The victim, 31-year-old Arago Harrell, suffered non-life threatening injuries after a bullet grazed his shoulder, police said.

Harrell is being treated at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.

The victim was shot by an unknown suspect as he was driving in the area of Lafayette and Graves Ave.

There is no further information available about the suspect.

If you have any information that can help police call the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.