Two injured after vehicle hits garage of Chesapeake home

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A vehicle ran into the garage of a home in the 800 block of Indian Cedar Road.

On Wednesday at 3:45 p.m., police and fire units were sent to the area in reference to a two vehicle crash.

According to police, the driver of an SUV cut off the driver of a sedan, causing the driver of the sedan to hit the garage of the home.

Two people inside of the sedan were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The house is being inspected by the fire department for structural damage.

No one was home at the time of the incident.

Charges are pending for the driver of the SUV.