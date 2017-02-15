Rescue underway for Elizabeth River Terminals worker injured on ship

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake Fire Department crews are working to rescue an Elizabeth River Terminals (Kinder Morgan) worker who has fallen and injured themselves on a ship.

According to Captain Scott Saunders with Chesapeake Fire Department, the worker fell to the bottom of the ship they were working on and has a leg injury.

The worker is located approximately 60 feet down from the top of the ship’s deck.

A crane with a rescue basket attached is being used to pick the worker up.

News 3 has a crew headed to the scene. More details will be posted as they become available.