Porch pirates steals furniture at least three times from one street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Porch pirates have stolen furniture at least three times from one street in an East Ghent neighborhood according to Norfolk police.

Michael Hodges has lived in his house off Baldwin Ave. for more than 11 years. He has a set of four Adirondack chairs on his porch. He used to have four pillows too, until all but one were stolen.

"I’ve never had a problem and I really wasn’t concerned when they stole the first pillow, then everything started disappearing," said Hodges.

But Hodges thought he was the only victim until his neighbors had items stolen too.

"I was quite surprised, yes, that other people were involved. I thought it was just a random act," said Hodges.

Now, he's taking precautions by taking down other valuable items and storing them in the garage until the situation is resolved.

Another neighbor told News 3's Kim Cung she's not waiting for her items to be taken.

"We actually did take things in last night. We've all been concerned and kind of checking in the middle of the night. Cause these people are coming and taking things quickly because nobody has seen anything or heard anything," said Kathy Scott.