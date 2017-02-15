Police investigating robbery of Dodge’s Chicken in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police are investigating a robbery that occurred early Wednesday morning at Dodge’s Chicken in the 13100 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Police responded to the scene around 2:40 a.m. and spoke to two employees who said a light skinned black male entered the store wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, a white shirt worn as a mask covering his face, and blue latex gloves.

He confronted one of the store employees and told her to ‘Get over here and give me what’s in the drawer.”

The suspect kept one hand in his pocket throughout the robbery, implying he had a weapon.

The employee opened the drawer and gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect fled the scene and ran towards Industrial Park Drive.

No one was injured.

Anyone with any information that may help police identify the suspect is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.