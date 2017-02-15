NSU student reports on campus sexual assault

NORFOLK, Va. – A Norfolk State University student reported a sexual assault on Wednesday, a spokesperson for NSU said.

Norfolk Police contacted NSU Police and said the student reported that the incident happened shortly after midnight in the parking lot behind the Midrise Residence Hall on campus.

The suspect is not an NSU student and police said they have a warrant for the suspect’s arrest, according to the spokesperson.

NSU faculty remind students to walk in groups late night and to be mindful of their surroundings.

If you have any information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.