Newport News Police investigating robbery at Virginia Educators Credit Union

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating a robbery at the Virginia Educators Credit Union, located in the 12600 block of Nettles Road.

The call came in Wednesday at 2:42 p.m.

Police say the robber came into the bank, demanded money and left the scene on foot. He did not use a weapon.

The robber is described as black male, weighing approximately 140-150 pounds, 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing a white dust mask, a black hoodie, jeans and black jacket. He was also carrying a red bag.

No one was injured.

If you have any information that may help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.