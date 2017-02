Newport News man sentenced to 20 years for string of robberies

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Newport News man was sentenced on February 3 to 20 years in prison for his role in a string of robberies.

Sylvester Lipscombe, 49, pleaded guilty on September 22, 2016 to five robberies in Suffolk, Hampton and Newport News that took place in 2015.

According to a plea agreement, Sylvester Lipscombe, 48, robbed multiple businesses from September 29 to December 28 including: