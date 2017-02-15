Newport News man reportedly stabs himself during argument, tells police it was an accident

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A 38-year-old Newport News man reportedly stabbed himself during an argument with his sister on Tuesday evening.

Newport News Police responded to the 15400 block of Warwick Boulevard around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday night in reference to a reported stabbing.

Officers arrived to find the 38-year-old victim lying on the ground outside of a gas station.

He told police he had been cleaning the kitchen at home when he went to put a knife in the dishwasher, fell on it, and stabbed himself in the chest. He left his apartment and walked toward the bus stop in an effort to go to the hospital, but started having trouble breathing and stopped at the gas station for help.

Medics responded to the gas station and transported the man to the hospital.

The victim’s sister, who was with him, told police he had stabbed himself during an argument they were having.

The investigation is still ongoing.