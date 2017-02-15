Maryland murder suspect charged after opening fire on Va. State Police troopers

EMPORIA, Va. – A Maryland murder suspect has been charged after police say he opened fire on a group of Virginia State Police troopers and Greensville County Sheriff’s deputies on Sunday night just outside of Emporia.

Dangelo Wilkins, 33, was served warrants Tuesday for five counts of capital murder of a police officer, five counts of use of firearm in commission of a felony and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Wilkins was already wanted for first degree murder in Maryland.

According to Virginia State Police, Emporia Police officers responded the 100 block of Carroll Street after receiving reports of someone firing into an occupied dwelling.

The investigation revealed that an argument broke out between several people over a previous disagreement and the situation escalated into the suspect taking out a gun and shooting into the building.

The investigation led officers to the 200 block of Crescent Road in Greensville County.

The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police responded to the location to assist Emporia Police in locating the suspect in the Carroll Street shooting.

While waiting for a search warrant, three people exited the house around 9:30 p.m. One of them, a man, was taken into custody for questioning in connection to the Carroll Street shooting and ultimately arrested and charged.

He has been identified as 27-year-old Jamal Marcus Williams. He has been charged with using a firearm in a threatening manner while shooting in an occupied dwelling, shooting into an occupied dwelling, reckless handling of a firearm, and discharging a firearm in Emporia city limits.

At approximately 9:48 p.m., a fourth occupant, Dangelo Wilkins, charged out of the door of the home with a gun in each hand and started shooting at the Greensville County Sheriff’s deputies and State Police on scene.

The officers and deputies immediately returned fire and Wilkins was hit.

Wilkins was flown by Virginia State Police Med-Flight helicopter to VCU Medical Center in Richmond and is still being treated for serious injuries from the shooting.

The two State Police troopers and one special agent involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave with pay.

The incident is being investigated by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Chesapeake Field Office.