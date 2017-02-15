Man pleads guilty for DUI crash that killed EVMS student

NORFOLK, Va. – A man pleaded guilty Wednesday for a crash that killed an EVMS student in April, 2016.

The three-vehicle accident that killed 23-year-old Nancy Kelly was on East Princess Anne Road.

Thomas Walters pleaded guilty to one count of Aggravated Involuntary Manslaughter and one count of DUI.

Kelly was in the front passenger seat of a Dodge Caravan when the vehicle she was in was rear-ended by a Toyota Rav-4 driven by Walters.

The crash caused the Dodge to crash into a Mitsubishi.

Under the plea agreement Walters will not serve more than six years in prison.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 20, 2017.